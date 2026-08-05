CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The community is invited to enjoy an afternoon of beautiful live music on Sunday, August 9, at 3:30 p.m. as Evan Forcey, a violin performance major, and Slone Smith, a piano music education major, present a recital featuring works spanning from the early Baroque period through the 20th century.

The program will include music by beloved composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Franz Schubert, along with selections by other talented composers that audiences may be less familiar with. The recital offers a variety of musical styles and showcases the performers’ artistry and versatility.

The performance features music that Forcey and Smith have studied throughout the summer, as well as selections they have prepared during their studies at Susquehanna University.

The recital will be held at Clearfield Presbyterian Church, 119 N. 2nd Street, in downtown Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Donations will be gratefully accepted to support the performers and future music ministry opportunities.

Following the recital, guests are invited to stay for a brief dessert reception to meet the performers and enjoy fellowship.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend this special afternoon of music.