CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Director of Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced today that Josh Thorpe will take over as the head coach of the Golden Eagles tennis program. Thorpe previously held the position for six seasons from 2012-18.

“We are excited to welcome Josh back to our athletic department,” Snodgrass said. “In his first stint as our head tennis coach he was a strong leader and had a positive impact on our program, and we look forward to having him on the court again.”

Thorpe enjoyed success as head coach of the Golden Eagles tennis program from 2012-18, including an eight-win season in 2014-15. In 2016-17 they started the year with an encouraging fall slate, going 3-1 in dual matches and closing with an impressive 7-2 victory over Shippensburg.

Individually, sophomore Alivia Arnold advanced to the round of 16 in singles action at the 2016 PSAC Tennis Championships, defeating Millersville’s Kim Theophile in the opening round of the tournament. Arnold finished the year with a 9-8 record in singles action. All told, three Golden Eagles — Arnold, Maria Snyder and Katie Benson — finished the year with winning records in singles play.

Thorpe is a native of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania and a 2003 graduate of Norwin High School. A member of the National Honor Society, he played four years of tennis at Norwin, competing at No. 1 singles in his junior and senior seasons. He qualified for the WPIALs as a junior. He competed collegiately at Pitt-Greensburg, playing at No. 1 singles from 2004-06.

Thorpe earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Pitt-Greensburg in 2008, and later earned his Master’s in Criminology from IUP.

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