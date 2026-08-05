(StatePoint) Between growth spurts, changing styles and busy days, back-to-school shoe shopping can feel like a moving target for parents. The challenge? Finding pairs kids will actually wear without sacrificing durability, versatility or value.

This year’s top trends are making that decision easier, combining practical features with the looks kids are reaching for right now.

Clean, two-tone sneakers are leading the way. Black-and-white styles offer a simple, uniform-friendly option that work with any outfit. They give parents a low-maintenance choice that holds up from the classroom to after-school activities. At the same time, updated details are helping parents say “yes” to more trend-driven styles. Subtle animal prints and metallic finishes add personality without requiring a full wardrobe refresh. Brands like Nike, adidas and New Balance are incorporating these elements into wearable, kid-friendly designs.

Retro-inspired looks are also evolving this season, with strong influences from skate culture and early 2000s style. Chunkier silhouettes and padded sneakers like DC Shoes are showing up in everyday rotation. These styles are built for all-day wear and playground durability.

Beyond trends, brand still matters, especially for parents looking for quality and consistency. Styles from Jordan Brand and Nike offer a balance of comfort, durability and everyday wearability. They are a reliable choice for school, sports and everything in between.

For parents looking to maximize each purchase, customization is another key trend. Shoe charms and “shoellery” are an easy way to bring personality to even the simplest pairs. They let kids refresh their look without needing new shoes and help those go-to styles stay in rotation longer.

Footwear for older kids and teens is expanding beyond sneakers altogether. Western-inspired boots and festival-ready styles are gaining traction. These options give students more ways to express their style while still fitting into everyday routines.

To explore the latest styles from Jordan, Nike, adidas, New Balance and more, visit Rack Room Shoes in store or online.

As families check off their back-to-school lists, the right pair of shoes can help kids start the year strong. It can also give parents peace of mind that they’ve made a smart, lasting choice.