HYDE, Pa. — The Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority is seeking to restructure its board in an effort to fill vacancies and ensure a quorum for public meetings.

Board Chairman David Shultz addressed the Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday to request board support for expanding volunteer eligibility to all Clearfield County residents.

“The number of people that want to, or desire to, volunteer on committees, boards, or other civic organizations is rapidly dwindling,” Shultz said. “It’s been difficult to find members, as you are aware. We currently have two openings.”

Shultz explained that several current board members are nearing retirement. Coupled with a lack of new volunteers, the board occasionally struggles to reach a quorum to conduct official business. To address the issue, Shultz proposed changing the makeup of the authority members, subject to acceptance from both Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough.

“Currently, our board is made up of four township (members), and three from Clearfield Borough. We are proposing a change in the makeup of the authority members, effective immediately,” Shultz said, “Based on acceptance from both the township and the borough.”

His recommendation, which he will also present to the Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday, requests reducing both borough and township representation to two seats each. The remaining three seats would be opened to all Clearfield County residents to broaden the volunteer base.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner asked if any prospective volunteers had expressed interest in the open seats. Shultz replied that none had, explaining that he wanted to “cast a bigger net” to recruit members who may already be at the airport as pilots or infrastructure workers but live outside current residency boundaries.

Ruffner suggested advertising the request on the agenda for the next supervisors meeting, and Shultz thanked the board for its consideration.

In other business, Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder received board approval to amend the agenda to announce the township’s fall community cleanup, scheduled for Sept. 28 through Oct. 5. Lauder noted that no tires will be accepted this year due to an inoperable machine at the landfill, and the solid waste authority will limit collection to four containers to stay under budget following spring cost overruns.

The next Lawrence Township Supervisors meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.