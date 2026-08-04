Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.19/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 24.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 7.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.326 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.74/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.89/g, a difference of $2.15/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.74/g while the highest was $5.89/g, a difference of $2.15/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.05/g today. The national average is up 28.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

August 3, 2025: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

August 3, 2024: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

August 3, 2023: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

August 3, 2022: $4.43/g (U.S. Average: $4.12/g)

August 3, 2021: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.14/g, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.21/g.

Hagerstown- $3.96/g, down 15.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.12/g.

York- $4.16/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.24/g.

“Average gasoline prices were a mixed bag across the country last week as oil markets went on a wild ride, surging on geopolitical tensions before pulling back Sunday night after President Trump signaled a potential deal may be in the works,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, even as oil prices ease on deal optimism, continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure are driving refined product prices higher as output plummets, keeping upward pressure on what Americans pay at the pump. By later this week, the national average could reach its highest level ever recorded for this point in the calendar year, a sobering milestone even as prices remain well below the all-time record set in 2022. Motorists should keep a close eye on developments both in the Middle East and in Ukraine, as either front could quickly shift the outlook.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.