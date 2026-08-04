UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A New York man suffered minor injuries after his semi-truck drifted off Interstate 80 and struck an embankment in Union Township.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 2:05 a.m. on July 17 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near mile marker 104.2.

State police reported that Umid Dustov, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, was driving a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia eastbound in the left lane of travel at approximately 70 mph, when the semi-truck began drifting toward the left shoulder. The Freightliner continued across the fog line and left shoulder before exiting the highway entirely and striking an embankment.

Following the initial impact with the embankment, the commercial vehicle traveled a short distance east before coming to a final rest in the center median facing north, the police report said.

According to police, Dustov was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision and suffered a suspected minor facial injury. He refused emergency medical transport at the scene.

Troopers cited Dustov for multiple lane violations in connection to the crash, according to the report.

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