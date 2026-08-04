PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two local men face criminal charges after state police say they fled from a trooper on side-by-sides during a late-night chase in Perry Township.

According to court dockets, 50-year-old Christopher Matthew Dubensky and 51-year-old Kelly James Villella, both of Punxsutawney, were charged on August 1. Each man faces a misdemeanor charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, along with more than a dozen traffic citations, including reckless driving and careless driving, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaints, a state trooper spotted two side-by-side utility terrain vehicles traveling at high speeds without helmets on Gresock Road around 11:00 p.m. on June 13. Police said both vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign and accelerated when the trooper turned on emergency lights and sirens.

The complaints say the pursuit continued across multiple dirt and paved roads. The UTVs ran several stop signs, failed to use turn signals, and drove around the patrol vehicle when the trooper tried to block them at State Route 536, according to the affidavits. State police later ordered the pursuit terminated due to safety concerns.

Police said the trooper caught up to Villella after his vehicle stopped at the intersection of Sprankle Mills Road and Frostburgh Road. According to the complaints, Villella slowly accelerated toward the officer before coming to a complete stop. When asked why he ran, Villella told the trooper, “I was just following him,” according to the affidavits.

Villella allegedly admitted to seeing police lights and sirens, telling the trooper, “I’m sorry bud, I probably should’ve stopped.” The complaints say Villella passed sobriety tests at the scene. While being transported, Villella identified the driver of the lead vehicle as Dubensky, telling police, “I mean, this is the only thing I ever did wrong. I mean, I did do wrong,” according to the affidavits.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Dubensky, a trooper went to Dubensky’s residence on June 14 and observed a UTV matching the lead vehicle. The UTV had a yellow air freshener in the rear window, which troopers had noted on the night of the alleged chase, according to police. The affidavit states Dubensky gave evasive answers when questioned, claiming he was in bed at the time.

Police said they reviewed surveillance footage from a local bar on State Route 536 showing Villella and Dubensky together before the chase. Witnesses at the bar also confirmed seeing Dubensky with Villella, according to the complaint. When troopers confronted Dubensky with video footage, he replied, “Well, I’m sure a lot of people wear, I mean, I’m not the only person that has sleeveless shirts and long hair around,” according to the affidavit.

Preliminary hearings for both Dubensky and Villella are scheduled for September 8 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, according to the court dockets.

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