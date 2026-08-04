CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Smithmill man pleaded guilty in Clearfield County Court on Monday to homicide by vehicle in connection with the September 2024 death of an 81-year-old man in Cooper Township.

State Police reported that Nathaniel Robert Beers, 24, was under the influence of alcohol when the utility vehicle he was driving struck and killed the Rev. Robert Leslie Humenay.

Beers was scheduled to stand trial for four days beginning Monday, but the trial was canceled after he signed a plea agreement on July 29.

Senior Judge John Cherry sentenced Beers to serve 12 months to seven years in the county jail after he pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, and a summary charge.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked for a sentence of one to seven years, telling the court that seven years of state-monitored supervision would ensure Beers “stays on the right path.”

Prior to sentencing, a member of the victim’s family addressed the court, recalling that “Father Bob” was walking on a pleasant Sunday afternoon when Beers struck him with an all-terrain vehicle operating illegally on a public road. The family member rejected the idea that Humenay was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, emphasizing that Beers was the one in the wrong place.

“He never should have been on that road,” the family member said, describing “Father Bob” as a simple man devoted to prayer and service who lived without a phone, television, or internet access. The family asked the judge for accountability and justice.

Defense attorney Leanne Nedza argued against public perceptions of Beers, offering context on his character and background. She shared that Beers lost his mother suddenly in March 2020 and lost his father just a few months ago.

Describing Beers as a “gentle giant” with no prior criminal record, Nedza noted that he breaks down in tears whenever discussing the crash and is deeply remorseful.

“He has to live knowing he took another’s life,” Nedza said. Quoting Pope John Paul II, she added: “There is no peace without justice and no justice without forgiveness.”

Speaking tearfully to the courtroom, Beers apologized directly to Humenay’s family. “I can’t undo what happened. I will carry this with me always,” he said.

Addressing the courtroom, Cherry reflected on his 28 years on the bench, stating that no judge can ever be fully prepared to counsel a family grieving a fatal crash.

“The court has a responsibility to create a sentence recognizing accountability and justice,” Cherry said. “This young man, if he had known what would happen, would not have stepped into that vehicle. I’ve listened to every plea you can imagine. I believe he is sincere and remorseful.”

Speaking directly to Beers, Cherry added: “If not for this family and their kindness, you would be looking at a much different life. If you violate your parole, you will do the remainder of your sentence. You should be grateful for the opportunity given by this family.”

The plea agreement follows a prior court proceeding in July 2025, when Judge Paul Cherry rejected a proposed plea deal containing a nine-month sentence after family members voiced concerns that it was insufficient.

According to the police affidavit, state troopers responded on Sept. 1, 2024, to a crash scene on Sportsman’s Road in Cooper Township. Troopers located a Polaris utility vehicle parked on the eastbound shoulder with Humenay deceased lying directly in front of it.

Beers, who was sitting on a westbound guide rail, agreed to speak with investigating troopers. He reported he was traveling northbound when he saw the pedestrian, tried to steer toward the right side of the road, and struck him.

“I hit him on the driver’s side of my buggy. You can see the damage on the driver’s side over there,” Beers told police at the scene.

Observing signs of impairment and smelling alcohol on his breath, troopers asked Beers if he had been drinking. Beers admitted to consuming three or four cans of beer at a bar. He subsequently failed field sobriety tests and registered positive for alcohol on a preliminary breath test before being transported for blood testing.