CLEARFIELD, PA– The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 Beautiful Baby Contest.

The contest is open to babies from birth through 36 months of age. Registration is completely free, but advance online registration is required by Friday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.

This year’s contest will once again be held entirely online, making it easy for family and friends to participate from anywhere. Parents or guardians can register their child by completing the online registration and photo permission forms and uploading a photo.

Online voting begins Friday, Aug. 21, at 12 noon. Family members, friends, and community supporters can vote for their favorite Beautiful Baby by making online donations through each contestant’s voting link. Donations by check will also be accepted by sending to CAST at PO Box 613, Clearfield, PA 16830 or dropping off at the secure drop box located at 112 E Locust Street in Downtown Clearfield.

The Beautiful Baby Contest is a fun way to celebrate our community’s youngest children while supporting the programs and mission of CAST.

To register, view the contest rules, or learn more, visit: www.ClearfieldArts.org/BeautifulBaby