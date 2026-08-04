With heavy hearts, the family of Joyce “Fritzie” Courson of Brookville announce her passing on July 31, 2026, at the McKinley Health Center.

O’Rhea Joyce Smith was born on June 27, 1931, the only child of Edith Stose Smith and Fred B. “Fritz” Smith of Curwensville, Pennsylvania. At an early age she was nicknamed little “Fritzie”, which followed her throughout her life. A 1949 graduate of Curwensville High School, Fritzie’s fondest memories were of her two years as head majorette leading the school band as they marched from the high school to the football field on the opposite side of town. Fritzie loved the cadence of drums signaling the approach of a marching band. She enjoyed watching the halftime shows at Brookville football games and never missed a Laurel Festival parade.

After graduation, Fritzie attended Indiana State Teachers College before leaving to marry her first husband, David Ammerman. She was a meticulous homemaker and fiercely devoted mother to their three children. In 1971, Fritzie married her second husband, Lee R. Courson, Jr., and relocated to Brookville. Her experience from a position at a Clearfield radio station led to a newly created position with WPXZ radio in Punxsutawney reporting on news in the Brookville area. Fritzie embraced the opportunity and became known as the “Voice of Brookville.” Listeners tuned in for the scoop on all local happenings, including government meetings, school news, sport scores, church news, hospital reports and any other special events going on in the area. She also hosted special shows featuring students, pastors, local officials or anyone with information to share on a topic.

In addition to her radio career, Fritzie took up golf. She and Lee spent many happy days golfing at Brookville’s Pinecrest Country Club. A special highlight was when Fritzie’s friends from Curwensville would join the Pinecrest crew for the annual couple’s member-guest festivities. She also took bridge lessons at the YMCA and spent many hours playing bridge well into her 90’s. Fritzie was very knowledgeable about music; she was a talented pianist and classical music enthusiast. She attended every possible school musical production and concert. She was delighted this past year when the Brookville Area High School Concert Choir treated her to a personal concert at the Jefferson Manor.

While Fritzie had many interests and talents, her children and grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. She never missed an event in which they participated, would drop whatever she was doing if someone needed her and was the staunchest supporter anyone could have. Fritzie remained loyal to her Curwensville roots but loved Brookville and was a proud Brookville Raider supporter. She had the gift of making everyone with whom she came in contact feel special.

In addition to her parents, Fritzie was predeceased by her beloved husband Lee and grandson Connor Jay Gerg. Surviving her are her children, Becky Titus (Elliott), Fredric Ammerman (Dona), and Beth Gerg (Thomas), grandchildren Christian Gerg, Julia Baska (Michael), and Lauren Buzoianu (Giuliano) and great-granddaughter Ella Baska.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2026, from 4–7 p.m. at the McKinney-d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Pinecrest Country Club, Rebecca M. Arthurs Library, or other charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

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