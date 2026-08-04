JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating three unrelated incidents in Jefferson County, including a suspected DUI, the theft of a Confederate flag, and a DUI involving alcohol.

Punxsutawney Man Facing Suspected DUI Charges

A 46-year-old Punxsutawney man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Union Township, Clearfield County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, troopers initiated a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. on August 2 along Rockton Mountain Highway after observing a Title 75 violation.

During the investigation, police said the driver was suspected of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Charges are pending.

Confederate Flag Reported Stolen in Bell Township

Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a Confederate flag from a Bell Township, Clearfield County residence.

According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 8:25 a.m. on August 3 along McGees Mills Road.

Police said a 3-foot-by-5-foot Confederate flag attached to a pole was stolen from the victim’s porch. The victim is a 64-year-old Mahaffey man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hawthorn Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

A 30-year-old Hawthorn man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop in Punxsutawney Borough.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, troopers stopped a vehicle on Mitchell Avenue at approximately 11:32 p.m. on August 1 for multiple Title 75 violations.

Police said signs of impairment were observed during the traffic stop, and the driver failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and charges are pending.

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