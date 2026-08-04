Reynoldsville, Pa. – After a two week hiatus, racing resumed for the third race of the 2026 season at Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night. The #88 of Josh Fields led from green to checkered on his way to notching his third straight victory in the Pure Stocks to open the season. Dating back to last season, the win was his fourth straight as he won the final race of 2025.
The Srock Contracting Super Late Models and Semi Late Models each competed for some extra money for positions 2nd through 6th courtesy of Away From Home Resort putting up an additional $100 each to those positions in both divisions for a grand total of $1,000. The #36 of Paul Kot captured his second straight checkered flag in the Super Late feature while the #3xAA of Doug Surra took his first trip to Dunlap Lawn & Garden Victory Lane this season in the Semi Lates. Other feature winners on the night included: the #66 of Andrew Gordon in the Pro Stocks, the #44B of Bruce Long in the Four-Cylinders, and the #818 of Bob Connor in the Economods. Connor made it two wins in a row, while Gordon and Long were victorious for the first time this season. The win for Long was his first career win at Hummingbird.
Speedway Notes: 66 cars were in the pit area for the third night of the 2026 racing season. That breaks down to: 16 Pro Stocks, 7 Super Late Models, 8 Semi Late Models, 13 Four-Cylinders, 11 Economods, and 11 Pure Stocks. We will be back in action this coming Saturday, August 8th, with Fan Appreciation Night headlining the evening with all six regular divisions on the card. Fans will be permitted on the track at intermission to meet and greet with their favorite drivers as well as getting pictures with them and collecting autographs, candy, and other goodies along the way. Looking ahead, the inaugural Louie and Ina Caltagarone Memorial Penn Ohio Pro Stock Touring Series event will take place on August 22nd. The Ken Schaffer Excavating Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6pm by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities prior to racing getting started. For more information regarding the August 8th racing action and future events, keep it tuned to the track Facebook page @ Hummingbird Speedway and website @ www.hummingbirdspeedway.com
for the latest updates.
Results:
Pro Stocks
1st) #66 Andrew Gordon
2nd) #101 Bruce Hartzfeld
3rd) #77 Nathan Brady
4th) #24C Dennis Curry Jr.
5th) #3 Rich Howell
6th) #54S Mitch Stiles
7th) #29 Curt Bish
8th) #1M Gary Miller Jr.
9th) #37J Josh Bloom
10th) #2 Cregen Brady
11th) #44 Jim Challingsworth
12th) #113 Ben Ecelberger
13th) #150 Kyle Corah
14th) #983 Zack Gustafson
15th) #22 Chase Lambert
16th) #28 Fuzzy Fields
Srock Contracting Super Late Models
1st) #36 Paul Kot
2nd) #13X Kenny Schaffer
3rd) #14R Clay Ruffo
4th) #22 Cody Rogers
5th) #55 Denny Fenton
6th) #24 Tyler Wyant
7th) #66N Orvis Newcome lll
Semi Late Models
1st) #3xAA Doug Surra
2nd) #23 B.J. Hudson
3rd) #11 Kyle Shannon
4th) #96R Tyler Rougeux
5th) #9N Nick Loffredo
6th) #56 Dylan Fenton
7th) #18X Bob McMillen
8th) #18 Rich Runyan Jr.
Four-Cylinders
1st) #44B Bruce Long
2nd) #4T1 Allen Robison
3rd) #THE99 Scott Robison
4th) #96B Hunter Flook
5th) #3H Jimmy Ogden
6th) #916 Sam Regitz
7th) #23 Brett Hanley
8th) #29L Josh Lindenmuth
9th) #778 Duane Hinderliter
10th) #87M Matt Mitchell
11th) #916X Bryan Regitz
12th) #8F Sam Fye
13th) #6K Mike Kelley
Economods
1st) #818 Bob Connor
2nd) #71L Dennis Lunger Jr.
3rd) #50 Bob McMillen
4th) #1 Dalton Gustafson
5th) #12B Ed Robley
6th) #X Mark Bell
7th) #777 Justin Lapcevich
8th) #7 Kevin Burkhart
9th) #C17 Brad Curran Jr.
10th) #13M Virgil Meyer
11th) #47S Gary Sullivan
Pure Stocks
1st) #88 Josh Fields
2nd) #46 Dustin Challingsworth
3rd) #14C Cody Cassler
4th) #55X Andy Frey
5th) #50 Ashley Kilhoffer
6th) #18 Devin Dickey
7th) #56K Renae Meyer
8th) #30K Austin Hugill
9th) #79 Devon Trayer
10th) #23M Bo Murray
11th) #37B Caleb Bloom