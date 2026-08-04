Reynoldsville, Pa. – After a two week hiatus, racing resumed for the third race of the 2026 season at Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night. The #88 of Josh Fields led from green to checkered on his way to notching his third straight victory in the Pure Stocks to open the season. Dating back to last season, the win was his fourth straight as he won the final race of 2025.

The Srock Contracting Super Late Models and Semi Late Models each competed for some extra money for positions 2nd through 6th courtesy of Away From Home Resort putting up an additional $100 each to those positions in both divisions for a grand total of $1,000. The #36 of Paul Kot captured his second straight checkered flag in the Super Late feature while the #3xAA of Doug Surra took his first trip to Dunlap Lawn & Garden Victory Lane this season in the Semi Lates. Other feature winners on the night included: the #66 of Andrew Gordon in the Pro Stocks, the #44B of Bruce Long in the Four-Cylinders, and the #818 of Bob Connor in the Economods. Connor made it two wins in a row, while Gordon and Long were victorious for the first time this season. The win for Long was his first career win at Hummingbird.

for the latest updates. Speedway Notes: 66 cars were in the pit area for the third night of the 2026 racing season. That breaks down to: 16 Pro Stocks, 7 Super Late Models, 8 Semi Late Models, 13 Four-Cylinders, 11 Economods, and 11 Pure Stocks. We will be back in action this coming Saturday, August 8th, with Fan Appreciation Night headlining the evening with all six regular divisions on the card. Fans will be permitted on the track at intermission to meet and greet with their favorite drivers as well as getting pictures with them and collecting autographs, candy, and other goodies along the way. Looking ahead, the inaugural Louie and Ina Caltagarone Memorial Penn Ohio Pro Stock Touring Series event will take place on August 22nd. The Ken Schaffer Excavating Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6pm by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities prior to racing getting started. For more information regarding the August 8th racing action and future events, keep it tuned to the track Facebook page @ Hummingbird Speedway and website @ www.hummingbirdspeedway.com

Results:

Pro Stocks

1st) #66 Andrew Gordon

2nd) #101 Bruce Hartzfeld

3rd) #77 Nathan Brady

4th) #24C Dennis Curry Jr.

5th) #3 Rich Howell

6th) #54S Mitch Stiles

7th) #29 Curt Bish

8th) #1M Gary Miller Jr.

9th) #37J Josh Bloom

10th) #2 Cregen Brady

11th) #44 Jim Challingsworth

12th) #113 Ben Ecelberger

13th) #150 Kyle Corah

14th) #983 Zack Gustafson

15th) #22 Chase Lambert

16th) #28 Fuzzy Fields

Srock Contracting Super Late Models

1st) #36 Paul Kot

2nd) #13X Kenny Schaffer

3rd) #14R Clay Ruffo

4th) #22 Cody Rogers

5th) #55 Denny Fenton

6th) #24 Tyler Wyant

7th) #66N Orvis Newcome lll

Semi Late Models

1st) #3xAA Doug Surra

2nd) #23 B.J. Hudson

3rd) #11 Kyle Shannon

4th) #96R Tyler Rougeux

5th) #9N Nick Loffredo

6th) #56 Dylan Fenton

7th) #18X Bob McMillen

8th) #18 Rich Runyan Jr.

Four-Cylinders

1st) #44B Bruce Long

2nd) #4T1 Allen Robison

3rd) #THE99 Scott Robison

4th) #96B Hunter Flook

5th) #3H Jimmy Ogden

6th) #916 Sam Regitz

7th) #23 Brett Hanley

8th) #29L Josh Lindenmuth

9th) #778 Duane Hinderliter

10th) #87M Matt Mitchell

11th) #916X Bryan Regitz

12th) #8F Sam Fye

13th) #6K Mike Kelley

Economods

1st) #818 Bob Connor

2nd) #71L Dennis Lunger Jr.

3rd) #50 Bob McMillen

4th) #1 Dalton Gustafson

5th) #12B Ed Robley

6th) #X Mark Bell

7th) #777 Justin Lapcevich

8th) #7 Kevin Burkhart

9th) #C17 Brad Curran Jr.

10th) #13M Virgil Meyer

11th) #47S Gary Sullivan

Pure Stocks

1st) #88 Josh Fields

2nd) #46 Dustin Challingsworth

3rd) #14C Cody Cassler

4th) #55X Andy Frey

5th) #50 Ashley Kilhoffer

6th) #18 Devin Dickey

7th) #56K Renae Meyer

8th) #30K Austin Hugill

9th) #79 Devon Trayer

10th) #23M Bo Murray

11th) #37B Caleb Bloom