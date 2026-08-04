BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Friday was a red-letter day for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, as the chamber officially opened its new office located in the historic Marlin Opera House block.

“We are happy to be part of the history of the Marlin Block,” said BACC Executive Director Jamie Popson.

The block is named for the second floor, 700-seat Marlin Opera House built by Col. Silas Marlin after the Civil War. The site of the new BACC office has been occupied by several commercial enterprises, including Stewart’s Clothing and Randy’s Electronics.

“Our new location is in the central part of downtown,” said Popson. “We are also a new retail spot. Every item in our gift shop was chosen with Brookville in mind, thoughtfully selected to reflect the pride, creativity, and spirit of our community—from Brookville-branded t-shirts, mugs, stickers, and postcards to local artwork, photography, and unique gifts.”

The store also offers new seasonal merchandise, along with exclusive collaborations like the Brookville Chocolate Box created with Dan Smith’s Candies and the signature “Scents of Brookville” candle collection.

Brookville Borough Council member Sarah Gallagher purchases a souvenir mug from BACC secretary Adrianna Rubino during the grand opening of the new BACC office. Photo by Randy Bartley/Explore

However, Popson said the new office is more than a gift shop.

“Our new space is a welcoming hub where residents and visitors can discover local businesses, find information about upcoming events and attractions, and connect with everything happening in Brookville,” she said. “It also gives the Chamber a more visible and accessible home, allowing us to better serve our members, welcome visitors, and continue investing in the future of our community.”

The BACC’s next event is the return of the Brookville BBQ Bash on Saturday, August 22, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds (Exit 81 off I-80). The free, family-friendly BBQ festival is back for its third year. Events include a petting zoo with highland cows and RC racing. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For additional information, call 814-849-8448 or visit online at brookvillechamber.com.

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