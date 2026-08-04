UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Sometimes the best way to experience a new idea or learn a new concept is to see it firsthand. That’s what visitors to Penn State’s Ag Progress Days can expect to do by attending any of nine educational tours.

This year’s expo will be held Aug. 11-13 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Rock Springs as the permanent Ag Progress Days site.

The research tours will appeal to a wide range of interests, including horticulture, field crop production, forestry, conservation and composting, said Ryan Golas, tours manager and facilities representative in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

“The tours are educational and informative, especially for people involved with a specific industry or open to a new way of doing things,” Golas said. “This is a great opportunity to talk to the experts and broaden your education.”

The tours are free and open to anyone from any industry or background. Michael Powell, a forest resources educator with Penn State Extension, is organizing a woodlot tour that includes tree and plant identification.

“This is a great opportunity to learn what different species of trees and plants look like in a natural setting and how geographic location might influence slight changes to how a species looks,” Powell said. “Having the chance to ask questions, discuss the answers and hear from others around the state can help people remember how to identify different trees and plants.”

Each tour is about an hour long. Transportation is provided by bus for most of the tours, though participants should expect some standing and walking. Tours leave from the corn crib near the top of Main Street at the show site.

The tours will include:

— Managing Pastures with Sheep and Alternative Forages (1 hour): This hands-on tour will feature sheep on pastures. Producers will learn about paddock fencing, watering systems, diverse annual forages, root structure and soil health indicators.

Presenters will demonstrate rotational grazing with a small flock of Katahdin sheep and discuss the use of native grasses and annuals for pasture production. Other sheep-specific topics include parasites and co-grazing with cattle. The bus leaves Tuesday and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

— Managing Equine Pastures and Dry Lots (1 hour): This demonstration will focus on horses with hands-on activities in equine pastures. Producers will learn about pasture management for horses, the dos and don’ts of sacrifice areas, and tools to improve equine operations. Participants will walk through fields and talk about grass and weed identification, innovative pasture methods, and dry lot design for horses on limited acreage. The bus leaves Tuesday and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

— Multifunctional Stream Buffers and Native Grass Field Tour (1.5 hours): Participants will learn how trees and shrubs can create multifunctional stream buffers. These stream buffers can improve water quality, wildlife habitat, livestock health and property value, while providing edible or medicinal plants.

Tour leaders will discuss the three P’s of tree establishment: preparation, planting and protection. Participants also will see demonstrations of livestock practices, such as fencing and stream crossings, and learn about financial assistance programs. Tour leaders will discuss how to plant native grass fields to improve sustainability and support declining pollinators and other beneficial insects. The bus leaves daily at 11:30 a.m.

— Woodlot Tour, Tree and Plant Identification (1.5 hours): Participants will learn to identify common and native trees and plants using key characteristics. Presenters will discuss the ecological and practical uses of trees and plants. Members of the Penn State Extension forestry and wildlife team will provide hands-on instruction and real-time identification guidance.

Participants can ask questions and learn about additional educational materials and technical resources to support continued learning beyond the tour. The bus leaves Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

— Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center Farms (1 hour): This tour will visit each of the University’s research farms at the Rock Springs facility. Farm managers will discuss each farm’s history, current research and student involvement and will answer questions.

Participants also will visit a research site evaluating temporary rainout shelters to reduce tomato fruit cracking and raincheck and improve marketable yields during variable weather. The bus leaves each day at 9:30 a.m. and noon, as well as 2 p.m. Wednesday.

— Open Field and High Tunnel Organic and Sustainable Vegetable Production Research (1 hour): Those attending this tour will learn about ongoing research on the sustainable management of soil health and soilborne pests and pathogens in open field and high tunnel vegetable production systems, as well as a tomato variety trial.

Participants will visit open field and high tunnel vegetable research plots. Presenters will discuss fresh market tomato production; the advantages and challenges of high tunnels, open field production and organic vegetable production systems; and anaerobic soil disinfestation, an innovative biological solution for managing soilborne pests and pathogens. The bus leaves Tuesday at 3 p.m., Wednesday at 2 p.m. and Thursday at 3 p.m.

— Rural and Farm Pond Management (1 hour): This on-site pond tour is aimed at helping private pond owners make informed management choices. Tour leaders will discuss pond plant identification, how to conduct basic pond water quality tests, how land use and runoff can affect ponds, and basic pond ecology. Participants should be prepared to walk outdoors on uneven terrain around the pond and have comfortable closed-toe walking shoes. The bus leaves daily at 10 a.m.

— Composting (1 hour): Penn State Extension’s composting team will demonstrate mortality composting techniques. Topics will include proper windrow building, temperature collection and windrow turning techniques. Participants can learn how composting windrows can support organic material management on poultry, swine and dairy operations.

An active compost windrow has been established on–site and will be approximately six months old at the time of the demonstration. The bus leaves daily at 11 a.m.

— Honeybee Drone Congregation (1 hour): Honey bee mating occurs away from the hives at sites called drone congregation areas. Both male bees, called drones, and unmated queens leave the hive late in the afternoon in hopes of successfully mating. Visitors will see drones gather at a site that is used year after year by the bees. This tour requires excellent weather and will be canceled if there is rain or wind. The bus leaves Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13. Admission and parking are free.