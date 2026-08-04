JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are five cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.258 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped two cents over the past week to $4.09. Crude oil prices remain in the $80 per barrel range as instability lingers along the Strait of Hormuz. Gas prices are nearly a dollar higher than they were this time last year. Typically, August brings some relief at the pump as road trips wind down and fall routines get underway for many families. But elevated crude oil prices could have an impact on that seasonal shift.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.94 million to 9.04 million. Total domestic gasoline supply remained flat at 211.3 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.9 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate rose $5.20 to settle at $84.46 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 7.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 404.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $4.258

One Week Ago: $4.207

One Year Ago: $3.374

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $4.142 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.138. The average in Clearfield County is $4.229.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$4.183 Altoona

$4.291 Beaver

$4.286 Bradford

$4.014 Brookville

$4.316 Butler

$4.078 Clarion

$4.169 DuBois

$4.263 Erie

$4.271 Greensburg

$4.283 Indiana

$4.289 Jeannette

$4.296 Kittanning

$4.298 Latrobe

$4.288 Meadville

$4.321 Mercer

$4.269 New Castle

$4.278 New Kensington

$4.299 Oil City

$4.293 Pittsburgh

$4.198 Sharon

$4.378 Uniontown

$4.297 Warren

$4.272 Washington

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.66), Hawaii ($5.45), Washington ($5.13), Nevada ($4.80), Alaska ($4.74), Oregon ($4.65), Arizona ($4.44), Illinois ($4.34), Idaho ($4.31), and Montana ($4.29).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Texas ($3.60), Indiana ($3.61), Mississippi ($3.65), Louisiana ($3.66), South Carolina ($3.66), Tennessee ($3.67), Oklahoma ($3.69), Kentucky ($3.69), Arkansas ($3.73), and Alabama ($3.74).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (49 cents), California (47 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Louisiana (46 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Illinois (45 cents), Arkansas (45 cents), and North Dakota (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (30 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Utah (34 cents), Maryland (34 cents), South Dakota (35 cents), Nebraska (35 cents), Vermont (36 cents), New Mexico (37 cents), and Minnesota (38 cents).

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