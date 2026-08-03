BROOKVILLE BORO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police say a semi-truck was struck by a merging vehicle during a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough.

According to a July 31 public information release report from the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the hit-and-run collision occurred at 12:23 p.m. on July 2 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Exit 78.

State police report that Michael D. Strickland, 59, of Hunlock Creek, was driving a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia westbound in the left lane of I-80. Traveling in the right lane alongside Strickland was an unidentified driver operating a vehicle towing a trailer.

The crash occurred as the driver of the unknown vehicle merged into the left lane to accommodate a truck entering the interstate from the Exit 78 on-ramp, according to police. During the lane merge, the trailer of the unknown vehicle made contact with the right front of Strickland’s Freightliner. Following the impact, the unidentified driver continued westbound on Interstate 80 without stopping, troopers said.

Strickland was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision and was not injured, and his truck sustained minor damage to its front brush guard as a result of the impact, the report stated.

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