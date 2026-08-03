JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating three unrelated incidents reported in Jefferson County, including a burglary, an assault, and a harassment case.

Burglary Under Investigation in Heath Township

Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville are investigating a reported burglary in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

According to PSP Marienville, the incident occurred sometime between 8:30 p.m. on July 27 and 8:00 a.m. on July 28 along Route 949.

Police said a 79-year-old Sigel woman reported that a white 5-gallon gas can valued at approximately $20 was stolen from the property.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Indiana Man Charged Following Assault

A 50-year-old Indiana man is facing charges after an alleged assault in Young Township, Jefferson County.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers were dispatched to Lenyok Road at approximately 2:36 p.m. on July 31 for a reported assault.

Police said a 26-year-old Northern Cambria woman reported that she was struck in the head multiple times.

Charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.

Clymer Man Cited After Domestic Dispute

A 30-year-old Clymer man was cited following a domestic disturbance in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers responded to a residence on Main Street at approximately 3:01 p.m. on July 31.

Police said the man and a 29-year-old Rossiter woman became involved in an argument that turned physical. During the incident, the woman was allegedly struck across the face and had the back of her neck grabbed before being shoved.

The man was cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.

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