PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local registered sex offender faces a felony charge after police said he neglected to report his part-time employment at a borough church to law enforcement.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, 34-year-old Allan Lee Mahan, of Punxsutawney, failed to disclose accurate employment information as required under Megan’s Law.

Police said Mahan is a Tier 1 sexual offender required to register his information for 15 years following an April 2019 conviction for corruption of minors.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers received a request on July 29 to investigate Mahan regarding his employment at a church on Walston Road.

The affidavit states the church pastor informed police that Mahan had worked part-time as a maintenance man at the church since February 16, 2026. The complaint notes Mahan worked three to five hours per week and received $50 weekly payments.

State police records from July 21 listed Mahan’s only registered employer as Colonial Concrete in Rossiter, according to the complaint.

According to investigators, Mahan had recently completed a routine registration verification at the state police barracks in Punxsutawney on July 26. The complaint says Mahan signed the form verifying his information was accurate and told a state trooper that “nothing has changed” from his prior verification.

The affidavit states registration guidelines require offenders to report any additional full-time or part-time employment that exceeds 14 calendar days in a single year.

According to court records, police charged Mahan on July 30 with the following offenses:

Failure to Provide Accurate Registration Information, Felony 2

Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3

Mahan is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 17 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, according to court documents.

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