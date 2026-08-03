CALIFORNIA, Pa. (EYT) — PennWest University has released its 2025-2026 Impact Report, highlighting a year of student success, workforce development and regional investment across its three-campus system.

The report outlines the university’s continued efforts to provide accessible, career-focused education while supporting economic growth and workforce needs throughout western Pennsylvania.

During the 2025-2026 academic year, PennWest served nearly 12,000 students, achieved a 71% first-year retention rate, awarded 2,629 degrees, and reported a 96% graduate success rate, with graduates employed or continuing their education within six months of graduation.

The report also highlights expanded workforce partnerships with organizations including Google, the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). University officials said those collaborations have increased access to healthcare pathways, artificial intelligence training and industry-recognized credentials.

Additional accomplishments highlighted in the report include:

More than 1,960 educational partnerships and pathways supporting student access and workforce development.

The launch of the Experiential Learning Center, expanding opportunities for internships, undergraduate research, community engagement and other hands-on learning experiences.

Continued progress on the new Science Center at PennWest California.

More than $27 million secured through federal, state and private grants supporting research, student success and workforce initiatives.

$127 million awarded in institutional scholarships and financial aid to help improve affordability and student access.

National recognition through the Educational Advertising Awards for the university’s integrated marketing and storytelling efforts.

The report also features stories highlighting student entrepreneurship, community service, experiential learning, philanthropy and NCAA Division II athletic achievements.

Looking ahead, PennWest plans to continue expanding future-focused academic programs while implementing a new university strategic plan and advancing a comprehensive facilities master plan aimed at supporting enrollment growth, student success and long-term sustainability.

The interactive report includes videos, stories, performance metrics and other highlights illustrating PennWest’s impact on students, employers and communities throughout the region.

To view the full in-depth report, click here.

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