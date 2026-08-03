Irene Marie Koval, 93, of Fairview, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2026. She was born on October 15, 1932, in Brockway, Pennsylvania.

Irene was the loving wife of the late Tom Koval, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and family. Together they built a home centered on hard work, faith, and devotion to those they loved.

She is survived by her two daughters, Debra (John) Aldridge and Shirley Koval. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Stephanie (Josh) Shoemaker, Eric (Amy) Aldridge, Lesley (Chip) Franklin, Jonathan (Angela) Aldridge, and Tommy (Jessica) Koval. Her greatest joy continued through her 13 great-grandchildren, who always looked forward to spending time with their beloved Noni.

For more than 40 years, Irene worked as a packer at Brockway Glass, where she was known for her strong work ethic and dedication. While she took great pride in her career, her true passion was caring for her family.

Nothing made Irene happier than gathering everyone around the table for a home-cooked Italian meal. Her kitchen was the heart of the family, and she loved preparing favorite recipes that became cherished traditions. Her famous red rice (risotto), homemade fudge, and cake with peanut butter icing were requested by grandchildren and great-grandchildren alike and will forever be remembered as expressions of her love. To Irene, feeding her family wasn’t just cooking-it was how she showed her love.

She is also survived by one sister, Josephine “Pena” Freemer of Brockway, Pennsylvania; and two brothers, Frank (Anita) Genevro of Brockport, Pennsylvania, and Tino (Eileen) Genevro of Brockway, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her husband, Irene was preceded in death by five brothers, Fino, Jim, Bruno, Geno, and Mario Genevro; one sister, Enes Pinge; and her infant sister, Bruna.

Irene’s life was defined by love, generosity, and unwavering devotion to her family. She found happiness in the simple things-a house filled with loved ones, a kitchen full of food, and the laughter of children and grandchildren gathered together. Her kindness, strength, and the traditions she created will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5 at St. Tobias Church in Brockway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

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