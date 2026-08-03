CLEARFIELD, PA — Demonstrating their ongoing commitment to community support, the Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) Aerie 812 has donated the entire proceeds from their annual membership picnic, held on July 11 to two crucial local food assistance organizations. A total of $4,000 was split evenly between the Clearfield Area Food Pantry and Living Bread Ministries, Inc., providing $2,000 to each group to help fight hunger across the Clearfield community.

“Donations like these, to a charity I hold close, would not be possible without the continued support and generosity of our local Aerie members and the community,” said F.O.E. 812 Worthy President John McLaughlin.

Local food banks serve as a critical safety net for rural communities, providing access to nutritious food for families, seniors, and individuals experiencing sudden financial hardship or food insecurity. With rising grocery prices hitting household budgets hard, community-driven food pantries rely heavily on charitable gifts, local volunteers, and organizational fundraisers to keep their shelves stocked. F.O.E. 812 Secretary, Justin Hainsey, noted that the donation by F.O.E. 812 highlights the impactful role local fraternal organizations play in directly meeting the needs of their neighbors and assures that the F.O.E. 812 will continue their moto of “People Helping People”.

The Clearfield Area Food Pantry is located at 212 Hammermill Road in Clearfield. Anyone interested in their services can contact Ms. Robin Clark at rclark@cpcaa.net or 814-577-8905.

Living Bread Ministries, Inc. is located at 628 Daisy Street in Clearfield and serves nearly 140 local families every week. They are open on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 2:15 p.m.