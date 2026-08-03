Swartfager Welding is a family-owned company seeking dependable full-time Welders, Machinists, & General Laborers to join our shop floor team.
These positions will be able to produce products using blueprints, sketches, and verbal instructions combined with respective knowledge to ensure products are finished within specifications and with a high degree of quality standards.
Qualifications: All Positions
- High school diploma or GED required
- Ability to work safely in a shop environment
- Willingness to learn and take on new tasks
- Reliable attendance and positive attitude
- Ability to pass pre-employment Drug Screening
Qualifications: Welder
- Proficiency in various welding process (MIG, TIG, Arc Welding)
- Understanding and interpreting technical drawings and symbols
- 2-3 years of relevant experience
Qualifications: Machinist
- Proficiency in operating various machining tools, understanding machining processes and using precision measuring equipment
- Strong ability to perform calculations, understand tolerances, and interpret geometric dimensions
2-4 years of relevant experience as a machinist
Benefits/Perks
- Monday–Friday 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM shift
- PTO, holiday pay, and sick time after first 90 working days
- Competitive hourly wage
- Health and vision insurance after 60 days
- Uniforms provided after first 90 working days
- Family-owned company with a supportive team environment
To Apply:
- Apply in person at our facility (199 Boyle Memorial Drive, Knox, PA 16232) during normal business hours.
- For additional questions or information, please call Duncan Chapel (HR Director) at Swartfager Welding Inc. at 814-797-0280
The post Featured Local Job: Swartfager Welding Is Looking for Dependable Welders, Machinists & Laborers appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/08/03/featured-local-job-swartfager-welding-is-looking-for-dependable-welders-machinists-laborers-178730/