Swartfager Welding is a family-owned company seeking dependable full-time Welders, Machinists, & General Laborers to join our shop floor team.

These positions will be able to produce products using blueprints, sketches, and verbal instructions combined with respective knowledge to ensure products are finished within specifications and with a high degree of quality standards.

Qualifications: All Positions

High school diploma or GED required

Ability to work safely in a shop environment

Willingness to learn and take on new tasks

Reliable attendance and positive attitude

Ability to pass pre-employment Drug Screening

Qualifications: Welder

Proficiency in various welding process (MIG, TIG, Arc Welding)

Understanding and interpreting technical drawings and symbols

2-3 years of relevant experience

Qualifications: Machinist

Proficiency in operating various machining tools, understanding machining processes and using precision measuring equipment

Strong ability to perform calculations, understand tolerances, and interpret geometric dimensions

2-4 years of relevant experience as a machinist

Benefits/Perks

Monday–Friday 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM shift

PTO, holiday pay, and sick time after first 90 working days

Competitive hourly wage

Health and vision insurance after 60 days

Uniforms provided after first 90 working days

Family-owned company with a supportive team environment

To Apply:

Apply in person at our facility (199 Boyle Memorial Drive, Knox, PA 16232) during normal business hours.

For additional questions or information, please call Duncan Chapel (HR Director) at Swartfager Welding Inc. at 814-797-0280

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