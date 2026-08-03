Cousin Basils is looking for friendly, hard-working individuals to join our kitchen team as Dishwashers.

Whether you are looking for full-time work or flexible part-time hours, we offer a supportive, fast-paced environment where your dedication makes a direct impact every day.

No prior experience is necessary—we are happy to train the right person!

What We Are Looking For

Positive Energy: A friendly attitude and a great team-first mindset.

A friendly attitude and a great team-first mindset. Reliability: Strong work ethic, dependable attendance, and dedication to doing quality work.

Strong work ethic, dependable attendance, and dedication to doing quality work. Thrives under Pressure: Comfortable working in a fast-paced restaurant setting.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced restaurant setting. Flexible Availability: Willingness to work nights, weekends, and various shifts.

Perks & Benefits

Competitive starting pay ($12.00/hr, negotiable depending on experience)

Flexible scheduling options to fit your lifestyle

Opportunities for both full-time and part-time hours

Supportive, team-oriented work environment

How to Apply

Apply in person at the restaurant:

Cousin Basils

10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828

Stop by anytime during business hours—we are open at 11:00 a.m., 7 days a week!

The post Featured Local Job: Cousin Basils in Clarington Seeking Full- and Part-Time Dishwashers appeared first on exploreJefferson.