Cousin Basils is looking for friendly, hard-working individuals to join our kitchen team as Dishwashers.
Whether you are looking for full-time work or flexible part-time hours, we offer a supportive, fast-paced environment where your dedication makes a direct impact every day.
No prior experience is necessary—we are happy to train the right person!
What We Are Looking For
- Positive Energy: A friendly attitude and a great team-first mindset.
- Reliability: Strong work ethic, dependable attendance, and dedication to doing quality work.
- Thrives under Pressure: Comfortable working in a fast-paced restaurant setting.
- Flexible Availability: Willingness to work nights, weekends, and various shifts.
Perks & Benefits
- Competitive starting pay ($12.00/hr, negotiable depending on experience)
- Flexible scheduling options to fit your lifestyle
- Opportunities for both full-time and part-time hours
- Supportive, team-oriented work environment
How to Apply
Apply in person at the restaurant:
Cousin Basils
10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828
Stop by anytime during business hours—we are open at 11:00 a.m., 7 days a week!
The post Featured Local Job: Cousin Basils in Clarington Seeking Full- and Part-Time Dishwashers appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/08/03/featured-local-job-cousin-basils-in-clarington-seeking-full-and-part-time-dishwashers-178720/