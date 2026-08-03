CURWENSVILLE, Pa. — Every headline tells only part of the story.

Theatre-at-the-Tree will present That Woman August 13–15 at The Strawberry Tree in Curwensville. Through a collection of powerful monologues, the production invites audiences to step beyond the photographs, rumours and history books to hear the voices of six women whose lives became intertwined with one of the most recognisable figures of the twentieth century, President John F. Kennedy.

Created by Angela Gimlin and Molly Breen, That Woman brings the stories of Inga Arvad, Blaze Starr, Marilyn Monroe, Mimi Alford, Mary Pinchot Meyer and Jackie Kennedy Onassis to the stage. Rather than presenting them simply as names attached to political history, the production explores each woman’s ambition, love, sacrifice, resilience and experience of living beneath the scrutiny of the public eye.

Through a series of powerful monologues, the women step forward to reclaim their voices, recounting their experiences through the writing of their manuscripts. The production asks audiences to look beyond familiar headlines and consider the complex individuals behind stories that have often been reduced to rumor, scandal and historical footnotes.

The production stars Curwensville native Carrie Tonelli in a one-woman performance portraying all six women. Throughout the evening, Tonelli transforms into Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Mimi Alford, Blaze Starr, Inga Arvad and Mary Pinchot Meyer, bringing each woman to life through her own distinct voice, personality and perspective.

That Woman is directed and produced by Theatre-at-the-Tree founder and Artistic Director Ryan Thornhill. Thornhill founded and created Theatre-at-the-Tree in 2025 as a seasonal project dedicated to bringing intimate, story-driven live theatre to the Curwensville community. He also directed the company’s inaugural production, Pedro Diegues’ The Great British Breakdown, which launched Theatre-at-the-Tree’s first season at The Strawberry Tree.

“This production asks audiences to consider what happens when a woman’s entire life is remembered through her connection to a powerful man,” Thornhill said. “These women were artists, writers, performers, mothers, professionals and individuals with stories of their own. We want audiences to look beyond the familiar headlines and spend time with the women behind them.”

Thornhill’s connection to That Woman began in 2023, when he met the production’s creators, Angela Gimlin and Molly Breen, through the inaugural Alabama International Fringe Festival. Their original production of That Woman was selected for the festival and presented at the Garden Theatre of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Thornhill, a founding member of the Alabama International Fringe Festival, served as Festival Director that year and was first introduced to the work through its inclusion in the festival programme.

The encounter left a lasting impression and began a creative relationship that has now brought the production from Alabama to Thornhill’s hometown of Curwensville. Three years later, he is directing and producing a newly staged Theatre-at-the-Tree presentation of the work, offering local audiences the opportunity to experience the stories and perspectives that first captured his attention during the festival’s inaugural season.

This production was created by Angela Gimlin and Molly Breen, with material written by April Hardcastle, Angela Gimlin, Molly Breen, Jennifer Witcomb-Olivia, Dianne Dewald and Angela Mafaline-Johnson.

Performance Information

Performances will take place:

Thursday, August 13 at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 per person and include admission to the performance, a Strawberry Tree Sampler Meal and one drink. Dinner will be served following the performance.

Audience Advisory: This production contains themes of an adult nature and is not suitable for children.

Tickets

August 13 at 7 p.m.

https://square.link/u/eHGT5DSo

August 14 at 7 p.m.

https://square.link/u/u6qQnepi

August 15 at 2:30 p.m.

https://square.link/u/DXewzNL3

Creative Team

Created by: Angela Gimlin and Molly Breen

Written by: April Hardcastle, Angela Gimlin, Molly Breen, Jennifer Witcomb-Olivia, Dianne Dewald and Angela Mafaline-Johnson

Directed and Produced by: Ryan Thornhill

Starring: Carrie Tonelli

About Theatre-at-the-Tree

Theatre-at-the-Tree is a seasonal theatre project and the resident theatre company at The Strawberry Tree in Curwensville. Founded by Ryan Thornhill in 2025, the company is dedicated to bringing vibrant, story-driven live theatre to the local community through intimate productions that celebrate powerful storytelling in a distinctive setting.

The company launched with its inaugural production, Pedro Diegues’ The Great British Breakdown, directed by Thornhill.