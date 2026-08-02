JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating three unrelated incidents, including a counterfeit currency investigation, a vehicle vandalism case, and an animal cruelty investigation.

Two Vehicles Damaged in Overnight Vandalism

Pennsylvania State Police are also investigating a criminal mischief incident in Clearfield County after two vehicles were vandalized.

According to PSP DuBois, the incident occurred between 10:00 p.m. on July 24 and 7:30 a.m. on July 25 along Carson Hill Road in Brady Township.

Police say six tires were intentionally punctured on a 1996 Ford and a 2024 Hyundai. The damage is estimated at approximately $500.

The victim is listed as a 52-year-old man from DuBois.

The investigation is ongoing.

Animal Cruelty Investigation Continues

Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating an animal cruelty incident in Jefferson County.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers responded to Route 322 in Pine Creek Township at approximately 1:39 p.m. on July 19.

Police said two dogs had gotten loose, and one of the animals was injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Counterfeit Currency Investigation Underway

Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois are investigating the reported use of counterfeit U.S. currency in Jefferson County.

According to PSP DuBois, troopers were called to a location along Big Run Prescottville Road in Winslow Township at approximately 12:22 p.m. on July 24 to investigate the incident.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

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