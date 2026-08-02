Millersburg, Pa. – Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), is proud to announce it has been named one of the PA Chamber Foundation’s 2026 “Greatest Places to Intern in Pennsylvania” for the second consecutive year. The recognition honors Pennsylvania employers that provide students with meaningful internship experiences and opportunities to prepare for successful careers.

This year’s award recipients were formally recognized during a July 30 ceremony hosted by the PA Chamber Foundation at the Pennsylvania Capitol Rotunda in celebration of National Intern Day. The event featured remarks from PA Chamber President Luke Bernstein, Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor and members of the Shapiro administration.

“Building a strong workforce starts with creating meaningful opportunities for students to gain real-world experience, and Pennsylvania businesses are investing in the next generation of talent,” Bernstein said. “Pennsylvania is home to employers across every sector that are helping students launch successful careers, and we are grateful to recognize this year’s award recipients as partners in that effort.”

Mid Penn’s internship program is designed to help prepare interns for successful careers through paid, hands-on experience across a variety of departments. Throughout the program, interns have the opportunity to apply their classroom knowledge in a professional setting while working alongside experienced professionals and gaining exposure to different areas of the Bank. To support their professional development, each intern is paired with a dedicated mentor and takes part in

Mid Penn University training, lunch-and-learn sessions, networking opportunities, team-building activities and the Bank’s annual intern fair.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by the PA Chamber Foundation as one of Pennsylvania’s Greatest Places to Intern,” Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi said. “Preparing the next generation of professionals is one of the most rewarding investments we can make, and there is no better measure of that than seeing students leave our program with greater confidence and a clearer path forward.”

The Greatest Places to Intern in PA program is part of the PA Chamber Foundation’s Keystone Initiative, a statewide effort focused on strengthening Pennsylvania’s workforce through collaboration among employers, educators and policymakers.