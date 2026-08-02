Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) is pleased to announce the opening of the 4021-selection cycle for the position of Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee (LEOT). The official job posting will close on September 30, 2026.

The BLCE is currently seeking qualified applicants who are either Pennsylvania Act 120-certified through the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission or eligible for recertification, for the position of LEOT.

“We are looking for dedicated, service-minded individuals who are ready to make a difference in communities across our Commonwealth. Candidates who have previously earned their Act 120 certification bring valuable training and professionalism to this role, and we encourage those seeking a rewarding law enforcement career to apply during this current hiring cycle,” said Major Robert L. Bailey, Director of the BLCE. “Our Liquor Enforcement Officers play a critical role in protecting the public by ensuring compliance with the Commonwealth’s liquor laws while working collaboratively with licensees and our law enforcement partners.”

Liquor Enforcement Officers (LEO) play a vital role in upholding Pennsylvania’s liquor laws. Their primary duties include conducting inspections and investigations across licensed establishments, both in uniform and plainclothes assignments, to ensure regulatory compliance and protect public safety.

LEOT applicants who possess a valid Act 120 certification or are eligible for re-certification will receive approximately 10 weeks of training, after which they will receive a pay adjustment, currently set at $53,541 annually. Employees receive another pay adjustment upon promotion to LEO, approximately four months after graduation, currently set at $56,541 annually.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, hold a valid driver’s license issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and possess a high school diploma or equivalent. All candidates must also pass a background investigation and meet the necessary training and physical standards required for employment.

LEOT applications must be submitted through the Commonwealth’s employment website by September 30, 2026.

Applicants who do not possess their Act 120 certification or are unable to be recertified may still apply under the current 4022-selection cycle. LEOT applications must be submitted through the Commonwealth’s employment website by September 30, 2026.

This hiring cycle comes just weeks after the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement welcomed eight new liquor enforcement officers during a graduation ceremony for the 34th BLCE Class.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget plan continues to aid in PSP’s mission to protect the safety of Pennsylvania communities by calling for a $16.2 million investment to support four additional cadet classes, approximately 380 troopers.

For more information about the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, visit the BLCE website.