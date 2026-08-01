PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man is facing an indecent assault charge after police say he grabbed a woman inside an elevator at an apartment building on East Mahoning Street.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Punxsutawney Borough Police, 73-year-old Gregory Alan Woodbury faces the following charges:

Indecent Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment — Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Police say a woman reported the incident at the police station on July 28. The woman told officers that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on July 26 at an apartment building on East Mahoning Street, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The woman told police she was outside at a gazebo used as a smoking area when Woodbury approached her, got close to her face, and asked if she was happy with her boyfriend, the affidavit states.

According to the complaint, the woman went inside to return to her apartment. Woodbury followed her inside and entered the elevator with her, police said.

When the elevator reached the seventh floor where Woodbury lives, Woodbury allegedly reached over and grabbed the woman’s left breast without her consent. He then exited the elevator while the woman continued to her floor, the affidavit states.

Officers spoke with Woodbury at his apartment later that day, according to the complaint. Woodbury confirmed he was on the elevator with the woman but denied grabbing her breast, police say.

Records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 17 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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