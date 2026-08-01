HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s popular Elk Cam will return on Friday, August 1, giving wildlife enthusiasts a live look at Pennsylvania’s elk herd as the annual rut season begins to ramp up.

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania’s more than 220,000-acre elk range, the camera provides a livestream of elk and other wildlife, including deer, wild turkeys and a variety of other species.

As the breeding season approaches, bull elk become increasingly active, bugling and competing for cows, making the coming weeks one of the best times to watch the livestream.

The Elk Cam is made possible through a partnership between the Pennsylvania Game Commission, HDOnTap and the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.

The livestream will remain online through the opening day of Pennsylvania’s first elk firearm season on October 3. Viewers typically have the best chance of seeing elk during the early morning and evening hours.

The livestream can be viewed on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.

Visitors Reminded to Be ‘ELK SMART’

For those planning to visit elk country in person, the Game Commission is encouraging everyone to practice “ELK SMART” principles to protect both wildlife and visitors.

Officials recommend:

Stay at least 100 yards away from elk and never approach them.

Never feed elk, which is illegal in Pennsylvania and can alter their natural behavior.

Avoid naming or attempting to domesticate wild elk.

Report unsafe or disruptive behavior involving elk to the Pennsylvania Game Commission by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD.

The Game Commission reminds visitors that elk are wild animals and can become unpredictable, particularly during the fall breeding season when bulls are more aggressive and cows are protective of their calves.

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