STATE COLLEGE, PA — Today, U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) announced the opening of a satellite office in State College, Pennsylvania. The office becomes the sixth office in the Commonwealth and will serve as a point of contact for constituents in the Central Pennsylvania region.

“I’m proud to share that our State College office is officially open for those in Central PA to get the help they might need. Constituent services are one of the core duties of a Senate office and my team will now be able to help a wider range of constituents in the Commonwealth,” said Senator Fetterman.

The office is located in downtown State College, the hub of Centre and surrounding counties. Steps away from Pennsylvania State University’s central campus, conveniently located near public transportation, and settled in between dozens of community organizations, the office will serve as a bridge between constituents, local leaders, and the federal government.

The office is located at 112 West Foster Avenue, Suite 302, State College, PA, 16801. Visitors are welcome during business hours and are subject to security screening upon arrival.