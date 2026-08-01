As Pennsylvania’s elk rut approaches, wildlife enthusiasts can once again experience one of the most anticipated natural events in the state. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Elk Cam will go live on August 1 and will bring all the sights and sounds of the bugling bulls to your screen.

The cam is located in the heart of Pennsylvania’s elk range, an area totaling more than 220,000 acres including State Game Lands 311 and Elk State Forest. Video and sound from the camera will be livestreamed at www.pa.gov/pgc and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkey, deer and other wildlife, as well. Elk, which in the coming weeks will ramp up activity – with bulls becoming more vocal and competing with one another for available cows – always seem to take center stage. Enjoying the show is just a few clicks away.

“Whether it’s experiencing these remarkable animals in person or online, the elk herd in Pennsylvania continues to connect people across the Commonwealth and beyond,” said Jason Beale, Game Commission Division Chief for Conservation Education and Social Science. “Their growing presence is a testament to the dedication of the Game Commission’s biologists, habitat managers, Game Wardens and the strong partnerships we have built with other agencies and private organizations that help conserve elk habitats. With everyone working together, we can continue to promote “ELK SMART” behavior to the thousands of people who enjoy experiencing elk in Pennsylvania.”

The livestream is provided by HDOnTap and made possible with the help of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.

“We are proud to continue this partnership with the Pennsylvania Game Commission that brings wildlife viewing in Elk County to anyone in the world,” said Tim Sears, the founder of HDOnTap. “Each year, millions tune in to these livestreams nationwide, which offer a front row seat to Pennsylvania’s wildlife around the clock.”

The Elk Cam will run until the first elk firearm season, which begins on October 3. The top times to see elk on camera are morning and evenings.

The stream can be accessed on the Game Commission website at https://www.pa.gov/agencies/pgc/wildlife/wildlife-viewing/wildlife-cams.

VISITORS ENCOURAGED TO BE ‘ELK SMART’

While those viewing the Elk Cam need not worry about getting too close to elk or potentially compromising their wild qualities, things are different when viewing elk in person.

Wildlife is best appreciated from a comfortable distance, and those enjoying Pennsylvania’s elk country should do their part to preserve the wild nature of the herd.

“ELK SMART” provides four simple, effective ways to ensure a wild elk herd for generations to come.