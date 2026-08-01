UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Visitors to Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, slated for Aug. 11-13, will have an opportunity to experience the latest advances in agricultural robotics and automation through the debut of the FIRA Robotics Village East Coast, an exhibit of cutting-edge technologies designed to address labor shortages, improve efficiency and support the future of farming.

The FIRA Robotics Village is being co-organized by the College of Agricultural Sciences; GOFAR, which is a global accelerator for agricultural robotics and the organizer of FIRA USA; and the Robotics Factory, Pittsburgh’s premier robotics accelerator and a program of Innovation Works.

Located in and around the Exhibit Building on West 5th Street at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, the exhibit will spotlight robotics and autonomous technologies applicable to a wide range of agricultural sectors, including dairy, specialty crops, forestry, greenhouse production and field crop agriculture.

“One of the biggest challenges for robotics startups is getting new technologies in front of the people who can benefit from them most,” said Kevin Dowling, managing director of the Robotics Factory at Innovation Works. “The FIRA Robotics Village allows innovators to demonstrate real-world solutions, gather valuable feedback from producers and build the partnerships needed to move promising technologies from development to deployment at scale.”

Among the technologies on display will be an autonomous robot that works alongside people by carrying, following or towing materials to improve efficiency in production environments, as well as an autonomous tomato-harvesting robot.

“The FIRA Robotics Village reflects the future of agriculture and Penn State’s commitment to bringing together research, innovation and industry to address global challenges,” said Gretta Tritch Roman, senior director of research development and initiatives in the college. “By connecting farmers, researchers, technology developers and ecosystem partners, we are creating opportunities to accelerate solutions that improve agricultural productivity, sustainability and resilience while strengthening the workforce for generations to come.”

Additionally, the exhibit will feature presentations and panel discussions, including farmer-to-farmer insights on robotics in agriculture, the role of dealerships in deploying agricultural robotics and growing adoption, research lightning talks by faculty from various universities, and short pitch sessions by companies represented within the Robotics Village.

“Growers are looking for reliable, field-ready solutions that truly address their operational challenges,” said Maialen Cazenave, co-director of GOFAR. “The key is not more technology, but the right matchmaking, connecting the right solutions to the right needs to accelerate real adoption and impact in the field.”

The FIRA Robotics Village will leverage the reach of Ag Progress Days, which annually attracts thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors. Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days show manager, said the robotics display is a must-see exhibit for those interested in the future of agricultural technology and innovation.

“This being the first year for the FIRA Robotics Village makes it especially exciting,” Darlington said. “Visitors will have a unique opportunity to experience emerging robotics and automation technologies up close while also exploring demonstrations across the Ag Progress Days grounds. Seeing equipment and technologies perform under real field conditions helps attendees better understand how these innovations can be applied on farms today and in the future.”

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. X users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).