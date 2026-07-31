WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two men were seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon following a head-on collision at the intersection of Route 322 and Brick Road in Winslow Township.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the two-vehicle accident occurred July 29 at 12:30 p.m. on State Route 322 at its intersection with Brick Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

State police reported that Dylan O. Burkett, 18, of Reynoldsville, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue eastbound on Route 322. Traveling westbound on Route 322 was George E. Whipple II, 56, of DuBois, operating a 2014 Chevrolet Impala.

Police said the crash unfolded as Burkett attempted to make a left-hand turn from Route 322 onto Brick Road. Burkett failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing the front end of his Nissan Rogue to strike the front end of Whipple’s Chevrolet Impala in the intersection, according to the report.

The impact caused heavy front-end damage to both vehicles.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to police. Both drivers suffered multiple suspected serious injuries in the crash.

Burkett was transported by Sykesville Ambulance for medical treatment, police reported. Whipple was transported from the scene by Amserv Ltd. DuSan Ambulance.

Police cited Burkett with a traffic violation regarding turning movements and required signals, according to the report.

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