BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Three men face multiple felony charges after state police say they recovered stolen items, including go-karts, a bounce house, and a mini train, taken from an abandoned amusement park in Barnett Township.

According to court records, Jeremiah Ross Hinderliter, 37, of Leeper; Anthony Joseph Gallo, 36, of Tionesta; and Riley James Kean, 27, of Leeper, each face the following charges:

Criminal Trespass — Break Into Structure, Felony 2

Disposition of Vehicle with an Altered VIN, Felony 3

Alteration or Destruction of VIN, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3 (ten counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (ten counts)

The charges stem from an investigation that began on May 15, 2026, when State Police in Marienville responded to the abandoned Wet & Wild Amusement Park on Route 36 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The owner reported tire tracks across the property and provided police with a list of missing items, including a 1999 Chevrolet Astro van, three incomplete go-karts, a bounce house with blowers, a mini train, a horse trailer, and a stainless steel sink, the complaint says. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at about $14,300, the complaint notes.

The affidavit says that state police recovered the stolen van at a scrap yard on May 16. Police said a receipt showed Hinderliter brought the vehicle to the scrap yard, and investigators confirmed the vehicle identification number matched the stolen van.

On June 1, Hinderliter’s probation officer informed police that Hinderliter mentioned purchasing a ride-on train car for his child, according to the complaint.

State police visited Hinderliter’s home in Farmington Township, Clarion County, on July 28, where troopers spotted a rolled-up bounce house in the yard matching the description of the stolen item, according to the affidavit. Police said they then obtained a search warrant for the property.

During a search of the residence and outbuildings, troopers recovered the stolen van, go-karts, bounce house, blowers, mini train, and horse trailer, investigators reported.

According to the affidavit, Hinderliter initially told police he had no memory of May due to methamphetamine use. In a subsequent interview on scene, Hinderliter stated he went to the amusement park with Gallo and Kean. He claimed Gallo and Kean stole the items, but later admitted he stole two go-karts and the ride-on train cars for his child, according to the complaint.

The affidavit says Gallo told police he went to the park once with Kean and Hinderliter, remaining in the truck while the other two men took items. Gallo reported that Kean and Hinderliter made repeated trips to the park to haul items back to the residence, the police report states.

The complaint notes that Kean remained silent after troopers advised him of his rights.

Hinderliter and Kean are both held in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $60,000 monetary bail each, court records show.

Gallo posted $20,000 bail through a professional bondsman on July 30.

Preliminary hearings for all three men are scheduled for August 3 in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

The post Trio Faces Charges After Allegedly Stealing Mini Train, Bounce House from Abandoned Jefferson County Amusement Park appeared first on exploreJefferson.