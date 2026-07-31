JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating three unrelated incidents, including an alleged trespassing incident involving three juveniles, criminal mischief in Jefferson County, and a felony violation in Punxsutawney.

Three Teens Accused of Trespassing

Three teens are accused of trespassing following an incident in Clearfield County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, troopers responded to Hoovertown Road in Huston Township at approximately 9:25 p.m. on July 29 after receiving a report that individuals were walking around a building with flashlights and attempting to enter it.

Police said they encountered a teen from Falls Creek and two teens from Penfield. All three were taken to PSP DuBois and later released to their parents.

Vehicle Damaged in Sykesville

Pennsylvania State Police are also investigating a criminal mischief incident in Jefferson County.

According to PSP DuBois, troopers responded to East Main Street in Sykesville Borough after receiving a report that two tires on a 2020 black Chevrolet Equinox had been damaged sometime between 10:00 p.m. on July 29 and 6:00 a.m. on July 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.

Punxsutawney Man Facing Felony Charge

A local man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Jefferson County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, troopers conducted a traffic stop along Cherry Street in Punxsutawney Borough at approximately 5:18 p.m. on July 28.

Police said the operator, a 39-year-old Punxsutawney man, was allegedly illegally operating a vehicle. Police said the driver is required to operate a vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device. Troopers determined the vehicle was not properly equipped with the device.

The man was taken into custody, processed, released, and charges are pending.

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