Rachel “Rebecca” Green, 82, passed away on July 30, 2026, at the Fountains in DuBois, PA.

Rebecca was born on February 21, 1944, in Hannibal, NY, the daughter of the late Edward and Mabel (Carr) Green.

She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1962 and went on to continue her education at Syracuse University and UCLA.

Though her given name was Rachel, she was known to everyone simply as Rebecca.

Over the course of her life, Rebecca called many places home, including Houston, TX, El Toro, CA, and Youngsville, NC, where she eventually retired from her career with the state of North Carolina. Earlier in her working life, she was also employed by the May Company, where she worked in the jewelry and perfume department.

Rebecca was a member of the YMCA and the Methodist Church in Wake Forest.

She was known and loved for her witty humor and her sociable, warm personality, and she made a habit of passing out cookies to the people she knew. A devoted animal advocate, Rebecca had a special soft spot for stray cats, regularly taking them in and caring for them as her own.

Rebecca is survived by her sister, Ella Mae (Green) Burkett of DuBois, PA; her brother, Edward Green Jr. of New York; her niece, Darlene Gildersleeve and her husband Matt of DuBois, PA; her nephew, Dale Burkett and his wife Penny of Julian, PA; and several great-nieces and nephews, Rachel, Ryan, Cale, and Asher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her brother-in-law, Ned Burkett; and a niece, Marcia Burkett.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to the caregivers at the Fountains of DuBois in Pennsylvania, to 365 Hospice, and to the many guardian angels in the Youngsville, NC community who looked after and cared for Rebecca. She will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor David Ginn officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Sigel, PA

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Small Wonders Animal Society (https://givebutter.com/small-wonders-animal-society) in honor of Rebecca’s lifelong love of animals.”

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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