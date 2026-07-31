HARRISBURG – A recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in a case which originated in Clearfield County is drawing praise from state Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria).

“The Court’s ruling upholds Section 1, Article 8 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, which prevents unreasonable searches and seizures,” said Kephart. “This case is about upholding our constitutional rights. The government should not be allowed to go on private property with no trespassing signs to spy on you without a warrant.”

The clubs were challenging a 2007 ruling which upheld the 1924 “Open Field Doctrine, which allows government officials to search private property, not homes, without a warrant. The judges ruled the 2007 opinion “wrongly decided.”

“As someone who is committed to upholding the United States Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am glad to see this ruling. This is a victory for private property rights and protections guaranteed under the state constitution,” Kephart added.

Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814-247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.