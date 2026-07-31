BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North shared some good news at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting.

North said Jefferson County has experienced a significant jump in tourism, outpacing neighboring counties.

North said the county’s tourism jumped forward to be among the leaders of the 13 counties that comprise the Pennsylvania Wilds. He said the 2024 tourism economic impact study indicates that Jefferson County significantly outperformed the region and adjacent counties.

“While the Pennsylvania Wilds turned in a highly respectable increase of 5.32%, Jefferson County achieved an impressive 9.72% according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office,” said North. “In the Pennsylvania Wilds region, only two counties, Warren and Tioga, saw increases comparable to Jefferson’s.”

North presented a chart showing tourism growth: Jefferson County at +9.72%, Clarion County at +1.41%, Clearfield County at +1.58%, Elk County at +1.12%, and Forest County at +2.69%.

“Jefferson County Tourism has yielded an immediate and positive impact by focusing on the attributes and strengths of Jefferson County,” he said. “In the past, Jefferson County was one of a multi-county collective. Our new approach has illustrated that our county can put its resources to work more effectively.”

The county had been a part of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors collective that included Jefferson, Clarion, Elk, Cameron and Forest counties until Clarion and Jefferson counties withdrew from the collective in 2023.

“Our businesses and service entities are experiencing the success,” said North. “Under the skilled leadership of tourism director Mary Milford, the team continues to enhance the image and beauty of Jefferson County across the commonwealth and beyond. Jefferson County has also been featured in national advertising campaigns with more planned this fall and winter.”

“We know how to manage our money,” said North. The county’s tourism effort is funded, in part, from the Hotel Occupancy Tax assessed on every hotel room rented in the county.

“Once every year, all eyes are on Jefferson County when Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow,” said North. “We hope to build on that event and show what Jefferson County has to offer once they are here.”

Milford said the county has been utilizing social media to get the message out to people. “It has been a great tool,” she said.

Bridges

Elise Grovanz, Jefferson County Department of Community Development Director. Reported the county has requested a $530,574 Multi-Modal grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development for the rehabilitation of three county bridges. The bridges are located in Polk, Snyder and Young townships. The scope of the work was not specified. The total cost of the work is $757,953. Jefferson County will provide $27,389 from the county’s Liquid Fuels fund. Grovanz said Jefferson County maintains 33 bridges, more than five counties in the region combined. The grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority is competitive.

Employment

Jefferson County’s new Human Relations Director, Lexi Rogus, said there are multiple job opportunities in the county. She said there are positions open in Probation, Public Defender, Children and Youth Services, Treasurer’s, and Assessment offices. Rogus said applications are available online on Jefferson County’s web page.

The next meeting of the board of commissioners will be at 10:30 a.m. on August 11, 2026 at Jefferson Place, Brookville.

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