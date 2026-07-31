ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Three people escaped injury last week after a distracted driver struck a vehicle turning into a drive-in movie theater in Rose Township, state police report.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle accident occurred on July 23 at 7:23 p.m. on State Route 36, just south of Bennett Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

State police reported that Michael P. Ross, 43, of Corsica, was driving a 2012 Nissan Murano northbound on Route 36. Traveling directly ahead of him was Robert E. Smith, 72, of Reynoldsville, operating a 1970 Ford Mustang with passenger Denise L. Smith, 72, also of Reynoldsville.

Police said the crash occurred as Smith slowed his Mustang to make a turn across the roadway into the parking lot of the drive-in movie theater.

Troopers reported Ross looked down at his phone in the center console. When he looked back up, he realized Smith’s vehicle had slowed down ahead of him. Ross swerved into the southbound lane to avoid hitting the Mustang from behind, unaware that Smith was making the turn into the theater. Ross’s Nissan struck the front driver-side door of Smith’s Mustang with its front bumper.

Following the impact, Smith was able to move his Mustang off the highway and into the drive-in theater parking lot, the report stated. Ross’s SUV sustained disabling damage and came to a rest partially in the southbound lane of Route 36.

All three occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision and were uninjured, according to the report.

The Nissan was towed from the scene by McPherson Auto Body.

Troopers cited Ross with a traffic violation for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, the report noted.

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