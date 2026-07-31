CLEARFIELD, PA– The 49th Annual Central Mountains Region Antique and Custom Auto Show will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

The event will be held rain or shine. Car show participant registration will be $10 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Admission and parking are free to the public.

An awards presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. and dash plaques will be given to the first 100 vehicles.

Entertainment will be provided by Lil’ Man Productions. There will be food vendors and a craft show with a silent auction and 50/50’s.