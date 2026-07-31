FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Local car enthusiasts, get ready to roll out those classic rides! After skipping July, the highly anticipated “Cars and Coffee” gathering returns tomorrow, Saturday, August 1, to the First United National Bank (The FUN Bank) parking lot in Fryburg.

After a brief break during the busy 4th of July holiday weekend, organizers are eager to welcome the community for a morning dedicated to automotive passion and camaraderie.

“We missed seeing everyone last month, but it will definitely be worth the wait,” community leader Jody Weaver told exploreJeffersonPA.com. “I hope to see a massive turnout of car enthusiasts, classic rides, and community members filling the FUN Bank parking lot on Saturday morning!”

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon and serves as a casual gathering for people and their vehicles. This is a “meet and greet” style event rather than a formal car show or a traditional cruise-in; there is no registration and no fees to participate.

The next “Cars and Coffee” event is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2026.

For more information, contact Jody Weaver at 814-227-4561.

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