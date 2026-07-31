FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Whether you came for an icy blue drink on a warm afternoon, the soft nose of a curious goat, or the joyful chaos of a bubble-filled midway, Wednesday at the Clarion County Fair offered a little bit of magic for everyone.

Take a stroll through our photo gallery below to catch up on all the mid-week smiles!

Seven-year-old Paisley Roy of Punxsutawney enjoyed a refreshing blue drink Wednesday at the Clarion County Fair. Photo by Randy Bartley

One-year-old Cameron Camper of Sligo was puzzled by the bubbles at the Clarion County Fair Wednesday. Photo by Randy Bartley

Ruby, 7, and her sister Charli, 4, Bowersox of New Bethlehem, enjoyed “making it rain” at the Clarion County Conservation District display Wednesday. The model farm showed the girls what happens to a farm when it rains. Photo by Randy Bartley

Brody Brocious, 9, of New Bethlehem holds the lead on his market steer Wednesday. He is a member of the Country Clovers 4-H club. Photo by Randy Bartley

Judge Jeff Miller may not be a familiar face at the fair, but he is a familiar voice. He has been the announcer at the Clarion County Fair for about as long as anyone can remember. Photo by Randy Bartley

This goat was curious about what was going on outside his stall at the Clarion County Fair. He was not curious enough to attempt an escape, however. Photo by Randy Bartley

Adaleigh Harris of Sligo and her seven-month-old sheep are very close. The Boer breed originally came from South Africa. Photo by Randy Bartley

Emmy Barnett of Templeton brought her two six-month-old Hampshire-Suffolk sheep, Leo and Lilly, to the fair. Lilly was very interested in making new friends. Photo by Randy Bartley

Livy Reitz of Fairmount City showed her six-month-old Suffolk-Cross sheep at the Clarion County Fair Wednesday. Photo by Randy Bartley

There were bubbles everywhere Wednesday at the Clarion County Fair. Youngsters (and some oldsters) found the bubbles could be used as fashion accessories and irritants for siblings, friends, and parents. Photo by Randy Bartley

Grand Finale: Weekend Schedule

The Clarion County Fair may be winding down, but there is still plenty of excitement packed into the schedule for Friday and Saturday.

Friday kicks off with Senior Citizens Day, granting free entry to seniors until 3:00 p.m. Highlights include a complimentary Senior Citizen Luncheon served from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bingo stand, generously provided by the Hawthorn Fire Company and Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem. The evening action fires up with the annual 4-H Livestock Sale at 6:30 p.m., followed by high-octane excitement at the grandstand with the Tractor Pull starting at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday keeps the momentum going all day long, starting early with the Antique Tractor Pull at 9:00 a.m. at the grandstand. The entire fair concludes with a fan favorite: the heart-pounding Derby Dogs Demolition Derby at 7:00 p.m.

Throughout both days, carnival rides from Bartlebaugh Amusements will be running on the midway, alongside free family shows available all day—including Captain Jim’s Magic, Pretty Bird Paradise, Magician TJ Hill, and the Bar C Ranch exhibits.

For ticket details and a complete schedule of events, visit www.clarioncountyfair.com.

The post Bubbles, Barns, and Big Smiles: Mid-Week Moments at the Clarion County Fair appeared first on exploreJefferson.