FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Whether you came for an icy blue drink on a warm afternoon, the soft nose of a curious goat, or the joyful chaos of a bubble-filled midway, Wednesday at the Clarion County Fair offered a little bit of magic for everyone.
Take a stroll through our photo gallery below to catch up on all the mid-week smiles!
Grand Finale: Weekend Schedule
The Clarion County Fair may be winding down, but there is still plenty of excitement packed into the schedule for Friday and Saturday.
Friday kicks off with Senior Citizens Day, granting free entry to seniors until 3:00 p.m. Highlights include a complimentary Senior Citizen Luncheon served from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bingo stand, generously provided by the Hawthorn Fire Company and Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem. The evening action fires up with the annual 4-H Livestock Sale at 6:30 p.m., followed by high-octane excitement at the grandstand with the Tractor Pull starting at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday keeps the momentum going all day long, starting early with the Antique Tractor Pull at 9:00 a.m. at the grandstand. The entire fair concludes with a fan favorite: the heart-pounding Derby Dogs Demolition Derby at 7:00 p.m.
Throughout both days, carnival rides from Bartlebaugh Amusements will be running on the midway, alongside free family shows available all day—including Captain Jim’s Magic, Pretty Bird Paradise, Magician TJ Hill, and the Bar C Ranch exhibits.
For ticket details and a complete schedule of events, visit www.clarioncountyfair.com.
The post Bubbles, Barns, and Big Smiles: Mid-Week Moments at the Clarion County Fair appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/07/31/bubbles-barns-and-big-smiles-mid-week-moments-at-the-clarion-county-fair-178614/