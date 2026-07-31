CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Jefferson County was well represented on the podium at the recent United Way baseball tournament, as Brookville’s 10U baseball team capped an impressive weekend with a second-place silver finish.

United Way of Clarion County has come into a new age over the last two years.

Led by Executive Director Jen Vandermeer, the non-profit organization has found fresh ways to serve and provide funding for the county, as well as new events to help the local economy.

Three events the United Way has worked hard to launch this summer are a youth baseball tournament and two youth softball tournaments. In partnership with Clarion Little League, the organization successfully welcomed nearly 20 teams for a baseball tournament in July and is looking forward to two weekends of softball tournaments coming up in August.



From July 24 through July 26, United Way, Clarion Little League, and many volunteers organized and operated a three-day tournament for age groups 8U, 10U, and 12U at Weaver Community Park. The 8U champions were the Allegheny River Thunder from Knox, with Knoch from Saxonburg taking home silver. In 10U, Knoch from Saxonburg took home gold, and Brookville took home second place. The 12U age group featured champions from Elk County in the St. Marys Grinders, with the Franklin Firestorm from Venango County finishing as the runners-up in the age bracket.

The top two teams from the 8U tournament. Photo courtesy of United Way of Clarion County. The top two teams from the 12U tournament. Photo courtesy of United Way of Clarion County.

While it may not be striking at first, simply put, these three baseball tournaments brought hundreds of tourists to the community and generated many thousands of dollars in economic impact for small businesses, restaurants, hotels, and other sub-industries. The exact numbers may never be known, but even generalizing these figures sounds like a true success for the area.

Heading into August, it’s the young ladies’ turn to hit the diamond and play their hearts out to cap off the 2026 Little League season.

From August 7 through August 9, the 10U and 12U tournaments will take place, with the following weekend, from August 14 to August 16, the 8U and 14U tournaments happening.

The 12U division still has room for a few teams, and interested teams can sign up here.

The cost is $400 per team, and teams are guaranteed three games. Again, these games will take place at the Paul A. Weaver Community Park as well as at Clarion-Limestone High School. Sponsorship opportunities remain, and volunteers for the softball tournaments and further United Way of Clarion County events are being accepted.

To sponsor, donate, or volunteer, contact Vandermeer by email at director@uwclarionco.org or by phone at 814-226-8760.

Each division champion will take home a custom-engraved championship bat, handcrafted by South Hill Bats exclusively for the tournaments. Each winning player also earns a medal donated by S&T Bank and manufactured by Hopper Corporation of New Bethlehem. From each game, two Most Valuable Player awards will be given out. Each manager awards a player from the opposing team this award for their play as a way to show sportsmanship and kindness beyond the diamond, helping to build the community that United Way strives for.



These three tournaments have been months in the making as Vandermeer approached her board of directors in the fall of 2025 with an idea that encompassed bringing tourism to the county, serving the youth, benefiting small businesses, and also helping the local Little League.

The idea hit her as a baseball mom who has spent a lot of time in recent years at the ball field. “My 12-year-old son plays travel baseball, and I got to thinking these tournaments are something our town and county could benefit from. There are some long-standing tournaments and travel ball teams around us, so I worked hard to strategically pick weekends that teams could attend,” explained Vandermeer.

“I knew it was important to get some of these long-standing teams here and that if this was going to be the first of annual tournaments, we really needed to make sure they had a great experience. Of course, there were some things we made note of to make sure the softball tournaments go even better and the baseball tournaments next year, but the baseball was incredibly successful and helped raise money for us to continue community work and Little League to continue with whatever they need going forward.”

Volunteers from many groups have participated to help with these events, including Clarion Forest VNA, Clarion County YMCA, PASSAGES, Inc., U-Bird Cheer Foundation, and the local group of PIAA officials. Sponsorships of many kinds have also donated everything from gift cards, money, supplies, and anything in between.

As can be seen, much like the organization’s moniker, united is truly the way.

“I’ve been so thrilled about how great our community has collaborated to make this happen. Board members have stopped by to volunteer without even asking, parents and businesses have worked the concession stand, and a community has been strengthened because of our baseball tournament,” Vandermeer noted. “No organization can pull off something like this alone, and I sincerely appreciate all who have helped already for baseball and all that will be pitching in over two weekends in August.”

Ultimately, the baseball tournaments were a success both on and off the field. The competition for children was fierce, businesses felt the influx of business, and people came together to enjoy a special weekend.

“We drove traffic to and around Clarion County at the end of the day. I’m grateful many people came to Clarion County to see what we have to offer here. We have a strong base of people who live here, but we always welcome more people who want to move here, travel here, and step up to help and invest in our community in a number of ways. Hopefully these tournaments are just the start of bigger things to come for the United Way of Clarion County and our county in general,” she said.

Photo courtesy of United Way of Clarion County.

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