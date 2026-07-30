JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Terroristic threats charges have been dropped against an 82-year-old man accused of locking down Penn Highlands Punxsutawney over a post-surgery grievance, with the case concluding in a summary conviction.

According to court records, the following charge against Ross Albert Kester, of DuBois, was withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on July 22 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock:

Terroristic Threats Causing Serious Public Inconvenience, Misdemeanor 1

Meanwhile, a summary count of Disorderly Conduct against Kester was moved to non-traffic court, where he entered a guilty plea, case dockets indicate.

Details of the case:

The charges stem from an incident reported on June 9 at the medical center in Young Township.

The affidavit of probable cause says that the Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to Penn Highlands Punxsutawney at 9:34 a.m. following reports of threats made against a doctor. Kester had previously undergone surgery performed by the doctor, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges Kester contacted his primary care doctor’s office regarding post-surgery difficulties. When a receptionist advised him to contact the surgeon’s office instead, Kester reportedly made the threat.

The threat caused Penn Highlands Punxsutawney to initiate a lockdown, according to police. The affidavit notes that no one was allowed to enter the building, and staff had to cancel and reschedule multiple appointments.

According to the affidavit, an officer later spoke with Kester by phone and informed him the call was being recorded.

The report says Kester asked the officer, “What are you calling me for?” and said, “You gotta be kidding me,” when police informed him the reason for the call. Kester then told the officer he was very unhappy with a doctor but “he misspoke,” the complaint notes.

Court records show a summons was issued to Kester on June 24.

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