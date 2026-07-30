KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Modern Living Solutions, by Greystar, is increasing production and rapidly growing, and the company is inviting job seekers to attend open interviews on Wednesday, August 5, from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM at its Knox facility.

The company is hiring Production Associates to support its expanding modular multi-family housing manufacturing operations. As a vertically integrated builder for its parent company, Modern Living Solutions offers job security with consistent hours — a stability advantage not always found in traditional factory environments.

The event will take place at 92 Modern Living Solutions Way, Knox, PA 16232. Attendees should enter through the main office.

Production Associate Opportunities

These hands‑on roles are essential to the company’s continued growth. Production Associates work in key areas of modular multi-family housing construction, including:

Electrical

HVAC

Framing

General building construction

Generous Bonus Programs

Modern Living Solutions is highlighting several new and expanded incentives:

$2,000 Sign‑On Bonus

Weekly Production Bonus upon completion of probation

$2,000 Referral Bonus

Robust Benefits

Full‑time employees receive competitive health insurance, paid time off, 10 paid holidays, a 401(k) with company match, paid parental leave, a $10,000 fertility benefit, and access to multiple supplemental insurance options and employee programs.

How to Apply

Walk‑ins are welcome during the open interview hours. Applicants may also apply online.

For full job descriptions or to apply, visit: https://jobs.greystar.com/job/knox/production-associate/35302/94335372208

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