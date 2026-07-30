Robert Lee Brown, 85, of Brockport, PA, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family during the morning hours of July 28, 2026.

Robert was born to the late David R. and Martha E. Brown on August 30, 1940.

He served his country for multiple years in the United States Army, both on active duty and in the reserves.

Robert married his loving wife, Barbara Crawford, on June 25, 1963. Barbara survives him.

Robert was a longtime employee of Brockway Glass, retiring in 2000, and a van driver for Hahne Cancer Center for 23 years.

Throughout his life, Robert was a member of the Dad’s Horseshoe Club, winning numerous trophies and even taking second place in the world horseshoe competition in 2014, an avid bowler, even achieving a perfect 300 game, a pool player at the senior center and Brockway Depot, a member of the American Legion, a member of the Horton Township Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years, a hunter and fisherman, and his grandkids’ biggest supporter, never missing an activity that they were a part of. Robert will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded by one sister, Lois Shugarts.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Brown; one son, Kirby (Beverly) Brown of DuBois, PA; one daughter, Amy (Jody) McKee of DuBois, PA; two nephews, Bret and Scott Shugarts; seven Grandchildren, Danielle, Kristen, Jessica, Seth, Darren, Cheyenne, and Sierra; and nine great-grandchildren.

All services will be held privately to the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made to www.adamsonfuneral.com.

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