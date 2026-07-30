PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released a public notice for drivers to expect increased DUI enforcement throughout Area I in the coming weeks as part of Operation Nighthawk.

According to state police, Operation Nighthawk combines specialized training with enhanced enforcement efforts aimed at reducing the number of alcohol and drug related crashes.

The two-day initiative brings together Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal law enforcement officers for classroom instruction and DUI enforcement activities. Training includes aggressive patrol techniques, updates on DUI case law, victim impact presentations and motivational training.

Following the training, law enforcement agencies will increase patrols on highways throughout Area I using a zero-tolerance approach to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road.

State police said the mission of Operation Nighthawk is to reduce the number of fatal and serious crashes involving alcohol or drugs while deterring impaired driving through increased police visibility and enforcement.

Motorists are reminded never to drive while impaired and to arrange for a sober ride if they plan to consume alcohol.

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