HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department is accepting applications for its January 2027 Recruit Program, offering aspiring law enforcement officers the opportunity to attend the police academy at no cost while earning a full-time salary and benefits.

Applications for the program will be accepted through August 14, 2026.

The recruit program is designed for individuals who have not yet earned their Act 120 certification, the credential required for municipal police officers in Pennsylvania.

Qualified recruits will attend the six-month Act 120 certification academy through Harrisburg Area Community College, with tuition fully paid by the Capitol Police Department. Recruits remain full-time Commonwealth employees throughout the academy and receive salary and benefits while completing their training.

Following graduation, recruits will complete a field training program before becoming sworn Pennsylvania Capitol Police officers.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old by the completion of the academy, possess a valid driver’s license, pass a physical fitness and agility test, complete a background investigation and successfully undergo a psychological evaluation.

The recruitment effort comes after Gov. Josh Shapiro approved the 2026-27 state budget, which includes $2 million to continue supporting the Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department.

State officials said the administration has invested in the department over the past three years through equipment and technology upgrades, expanded officer resources and the deployment of body-worn cameras.

Additional information and application materials are available through the Pennsylvania Capitol Police website.

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