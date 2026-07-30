HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Board of Governors has appointed Dr. James Fisher to serve as the interim president of PennWest University, effective August 9.

Fisher, a native of western Pennsylvania, currently serves as the interim vice chancellor and chief academic officer within the PASSHE Chancellor’s Office. He brings deep roots to the institution as a graduate of Edinboro University, a longtime professor, and a former university administrator.

His prior roles at PennWest include serving as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, senior associate provost for academic administration, and interim dean of the College of Social Sciences and Human Services. Before the integration that formed PennWest, Fisher spent over two decades at Edinboro as a professor of politics and legal studies, while also taking on administrative duties such as interim provost and interim associate provost.

“Dr. Fisher’s extensive experience at PennWest and deep understanding of our university make him exceptionally well prepared to lead during this transition,” said J.D. Dunbar, chair of the PennWest Council of Trustees.

Fisher earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and English from Edinboro University, a doctorate in political science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and a law degree from William & Mary Law School.

“It is a privilege to return to PennWest in this role,” Fisher said. “This university has been an important part of my life and career, and I am honored by the opportunity to serve the PennWest community. I look forward to working alongside our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners as we build on the university’s momentum and continue creating opportunities for student success.”

Fisher succeeds Dr. Jon Anderson, who accepted the presidency at Utah Valley University. In his new capacity, Fisher will guide the university’s strategic priorities across its California, Clarion, and Edinboro campuses, as well as its Global Online division, as the institution prepares for the upcoming fall semester.

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