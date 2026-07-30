SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Ochs Land and Cattle Company is inviting the community to celebrate the beauty of summer during its annual “Bloom in the Field” event on Saturday, August 1, in Shippenville.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. until dark at 21824 Route 66, between Country Fair and Lost in the Wilds.

Visitors can explore thousands of blooming sunflowers along mowed walking paths, cut their own bouquet to take home with a donation, and enjoy numerous photo opportunities throughout the field.

Returning this year is Steve’s Bees, where guests can learn about the important role honey bees play in pollinating sunflowers, tour a working hive, and purchase locally produced honey and bee-related products.

New for this year’s event is Freedom Ice, offering shaved ice for purchase to help visitors cool off while enjoying the afternoon.

Guests may also catch a glimpse of calves grazing in the nearby pasture, while taking in the scenery.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring family and friends, cameras, and smiles for an afternoon of flowers, fresh air, and summer memories. Visitors are also asked to respect the sunflower field so everyone can enjoy the blooms throughout the season.

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